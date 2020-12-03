San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Fatal collision on Highway 101 in SLO involved pedestrian and vehicle, CHP says

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
A person was struck by a car and killed on northbound Highway 101 near San Luis Obispo early Thursday morning.

The crash took place on the highway north of Los Osos Valley Road around 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP closed northbound Highway 101 near Los Osos Valley Road until around 8:30 a.m. to investigate the scene, according to CHP tweets. The highway had reopened as of 8: 40 a.m.

The CHP and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered evidence along the highway, which was shrouded in heavy fog.

The crash took place next to the city wastewater Treatment Plant— an area recently cleared of homeless encampments.

