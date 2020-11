This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Crews were attempting to rescue a person who may have fallen over the side of a cliff in Pismo Beach on Wednesday.

Cal Fire and the Pismo Beach Fire Department assisted the Pismo Beach Police Department in rescuing a hiker over the side of a cliff south of Dinosaur Caves Park, according to a tweet around 4 p.m.

The extent of the person’s injuries was unknown as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.