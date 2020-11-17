San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

SLO police investigate fatal fall at downtown parking garage

The San Luis Obispo Police Department was investigating a fatal fall in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a person fell to their death from the parking garage at 919 Palm Street near the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse.

Police officers and the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to reports of the death around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were still investigating the incident as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay reports on breaking news and health. She will be writing for the SLO Weird column as well. Cassandra graduated from Cal Poly and was a reporter and managing editor at Mustang News. Send any story ideas her way via email at cgaribay@thetribunenews.com. Habla Español.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service