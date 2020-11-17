SLO police investigate fatal fall at downtown parking garage

The San Luis Obispo Police Department was investigating a fatal fall in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a person fell to their death from the parking garage at 919 Palm Street near the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse.

Police officers and the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to reports of the death around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were still investigating the incident as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.