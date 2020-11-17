See stunning sunset photos of king tide in Pismo Beach

Surfers, sightseers and seagulls all flocked to Pismo Beach on Monday evening to witness a stunning king tide at sunset.

King tides are the highest and lowest of the year, separated by less than 12 hours.

In San Luis Obispo County, the latest spate of king tides started on Nov. 14, and continued through Tuesday.

According to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, the tides are highest during perihelion, when the Earth comes closest to the sun, and perigee, when the moon comes closest to the Earth.

“The gravitational forces’ tugging produces a tidal bulge — an area of higher sea level on the ocean’s surface,” Lindsey wrote in his Weather Watch column on Tuesday. “As Earth rotates eastward on its axis, the Central Coast moves into this bulge, which produces a flood tide and, eventually, a high tide.”

According to Lindsey, the maximum tidal range along the Central Coast ranges from more than 2 feet below the mean low water mark to more than 7 feet above it, for a tidal range of more than 9 feet.

During the most recent round of king tides, however, Lindsey predicted that high tides would range between 6.5 and 6.7 feet in the morning — followed by a minus low tide of 1.4 feet during the afternoon.

On Monday, high tide was at 9:45 a.m. at 6.79 feet above the mean low water mark, with the low tide at 5:05 p.m. at 1.4 feet below it. That means that the level of the sea shifted more than 8 feet in less than eight hours, resulting in powerful currents in local bays and estuaries.

Similar events will happen in December and January.

Tribune photographer David Middlecamp captured these photos of king tides in Pismo Beach.

People enjoy fishing, surfing and selfies at sunset in Pismo Beach on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. The Central Coast is experiencing king tides, the highest and lowest tides of the year. High tide on Monday was at 9:45 a.m. at 6.79 feet, with the low tide at 5:05 p.m. at -1.4 feet. The difference was more than 8 feet. Similar events will happen in December and January. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The René Descartes, a cable installation ship, is on the horizon as the sun sets off the coast of Pismo Beach on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A seagull has easy pickings off the pilings of the Pismo Beach Pier exposed by king tides on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Otto Samuel searches the Pismo Beach shore with a metal detector during low tide on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. He found a ring and some small chains. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Carter Charpentier, 7, found his sand rake perfect for chasing bubbles created by Phil Hinton. They were at Pismo Beach on Monday morning about the time the high tide peaked. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Do you have photos or videos of king tides in San Luis Obispo County? Send them to editor Sarah Linn at slinn@thetribunenews.com.