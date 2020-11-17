Update: Vegetation fire in Arroyo Grande prompts road closure, power shutoff

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Update, 12:30 p.m.:

Cal Fire SLO confirmed that forward progress of the Arroyo Grande fire stopped at around three acres.

The fire, which broke out near the Nipomo Mesa around 10:30 a.m. has led to a widespread power shutoff and a road closure on Valley Road near Highway 1.

According to Cal Fire SLO, firefighters will be on the scene mopping up the fire for the next few hours.

@CALFIRE_SLO firefighters have the forward spread stopped of a 3 acre vegetation fire near Nipomo Mesa. Firefighters will be on scene mopping up for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/q9547uyzmV — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 17, 2020

Update, 12:10 p.m.:

Forward progress of the vegetation fire in Arroyo Grande was stopped around noon Tuesday, according to Five Cites Fire Authority.

However, the fire remained active, the agency said.

The fire department, which was assisting Cal Fire, said that power in the area has been shut off while firefighters combat the flames.

According to the PG&E outage map, roughly 5,675 customers have been affected by the shutoff throughout Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, Oceano and Halcyon.

An update on the acreage was not provided.

FCFA assisting @CALFIRE_SLO with vegetation fire Nipomo Mesa. Forward progress stopped. No structure threats. Power has been shut down for firefighter safety. Please avoid the area. #5citiesfire pic.twitter.com/ONjzVTgsGP — Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) November 17, 2020

Original story:

Multiple firefighter units, including an air tanker, were responding Tuesday morning to a vegetation fire in Arroyo Grande near Highway 1 that was threatening structures.

The wildfire reportedly broke out around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cienega Street and Mesa View Drive near Highway 1, according to PulsePoint.

According to scanner traffic, the fire, which was being referred to as the Mesa Fire, was about two acres with a moderate rate of spread around 11 a.m.

Firefighters closed access to Valley Road between Highway 1 and Los Berros Road, according to California Highway Patrol logs.