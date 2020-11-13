Dutch Bros Coffee is opening 2 Central Coast spots. Here are the details

A popular drive-through coffee company with more than 400 locations in nine states is coming to the Central Coast.

Dutch Bros. Coffee, headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, plans to open new coffeeshops in Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria.

The new locations are expected to open early next year with handcrafted drinks including specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, energy drinks and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

The new Arroyo Grande site will open in February at 1259 E. Grand Ave. in the former home of Broadway Bagel. That restaurant closed at the end of 2019.

The Santa Maria location will likely launch around the New Year at 1790 N. Broadway, next to O’Reilly Auto Parts.

“We’re so excited to start serving the Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande communities,” Nicole Frohnauer, operator of the Dutch Bros stores in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande, said in a statement. “We love helping customers find their favorite drinks and we can’t wait to find out what new neighbors like.”

Bros Coffee was started in 1992 by dairy farmer brothers Dane and Travis Boersma and has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Utah.

The business began with “from humble beginnings, as a single espresso pushcart,” the company website states.