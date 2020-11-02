San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
CHP identifies SLO County man killed when rolling tire struck car on Highway 101

An 82-year-old San Miguel man was killed Oct 29 when a rolling tire hit the car he was riding in on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said Peter M. Mays was a passenger in a 2019 Jeep Cherokee that was struck by a tire that came off of a separate vehicle on the highway.

Mays sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision, the CHP said.

The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. south of Spring Street in Paso Robles, when a tire from a fifth-wheel trailer came off the rear axle and rolled across the southbound lanes of traffic and over the median guardrail, the CHP said.

The tire struck the Jeep being driven by Beverly Mays, 81, also of San Miguel, the agency said.

The impact from the wheel caused Mays’ right front passenger to sustain major blunt force trauma, the CHP said.

The male passenger, since identified as Peter Mays, died from his injuries within minutes of the crash, the CHP said.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the CHP.

