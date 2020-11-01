San Miguel house ‘burned entirely to the ground’ after fire that started in garage

A house in San Miguel is considered a complete loss after a fire that started in the garage spread throughout the entire house, according to Cal Fire Capt. Eva Grady.

The fire, located near Nygren Road and Crestview Way, started at around 9:45 a.m., Grady told The Tribune. By the time firefighters arrived, most of the house was in flames.

In the end, “The house burned entirely to the ground,” Grady said.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away as it spewed a dark cloud into the sky.

Everyone inside the house made it safely outside, Grady said, and there were no injuries reported. At first, there was a threat to the vegetation surrounding the fire, but firefighters were able to successfully keep the fire from spreading, according to Grady.

Firefighters from Cal Fire, Camp Roberts and San Miguel Fire Department all responded, Grady said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.