Body found in vehicle at Paso Robles restaurant parking lot, police say

A body was found Wednesday in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Paso Robles restaurant, according to police.

Paso Robles Police Department investigators were at the scene at around noon Wednesday.

The body was discovered in a parked vehicle in the parking lot of Cool Hand Luke’s restaurant on the corner 12th Street and Riverside Avenue, police Commander Caleb Davis confirmed.

The cause of death had not been determined as of midday Wednesday.

Davis said there were no other details available at this time.

The incident marks the fourth time that a body has been found in a public space in San Luis Obispo County in October, and the second reported in Paso Robles.