Los Osos man hit and killed as he tried to cross Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

A Los Osos man was struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old man was running across southbound Highway 101 lanes from the center divide to the side of the highway, just south of Madonna Road, when he ran directly in front of a vehicle.

The vehicle, a 2012 Honda, was traveling at about 65 to 70 mph on the highway at around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, a CHP news release said. When the man was hit, he was thrown onto the windshield and fell off the car. His injuries were fatal.

The CHP identified the driver as a 49-year-old San Luis Obispo resident. She did not suffer any injuries and was not arrested, according to the CHP.