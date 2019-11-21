An empty lot in Paso will become a new city park — thanks to this winemaker

A Paso Robles winemaker will turn an empty lot into a new downtown park as a way of giving back to the city he loves.

Tobin James — who’s been part of the Paso Robles wine industry for more than 30 years — purchased the vacant lot at 18th and Spring streets in 2017 with the intention of turning it into a public gathering space, according to a city of Paso Robles news release.

A rendering for the project shows a serene space with meandering paths, benches and colorful landscaping.

“Paso has been good to me,” James said in a statement. “My kids were born and raised here. I love this town, and I wanted to give back a bit. A park seemed like a great way to do that.”

James produced his first wine in the 1980s, while he was still an assistant winemaker. He built Tobin James Cellars in 1993 near Union Road and Highway 46 East, according to the winery’s website.

The empty lot at the corner of 18th and Spring streets in Paso Robles, as pictured in November 2018. Winemaker Tobin James purchased the property in 2017 with plans to turn it into a park and donate it to the city. Google Maps

The lot is located directly across the street from the under-construction Paso Market Walk development. It was previously home to Rose’s Chevron for more than 50 years, and the property has undergone a Regional Water Quality Control Board-mandated environmental cleanup.

The final monitoring well was removed from the lot in early November, and construction will start when city officials approve designs.

Once the park is complete, the city will take ownership — a three- to six-month process that will likely be complete by late 2020.