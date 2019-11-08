Paso Robles is getting a new Mexican restaurant owned by a Napa chef

A restaurant owner with ties to famed restaurant The French Laundry will bring a new Mexican eatery to the Paso Market Walk public market.

Finca — owned by Patrick and Stephanie Aguirre of La Taquiza Fish Tacos in Napa — will be the Spring Street market’s flagship merchant, according to a Thursday news release.

The restaurant will be located in a restored historic farmhouse that almond grower J.H. Van Wormer built on the property in 1890.

“Finca is founded on using fresh and local ingredients, providing welcoming service, and becoming a giving member of the Paso Robles community by serving their neighbors,” the release reads. “Expect mesquite-grilled tacos, a cold beer or a glass of wine, and a relaxing visit on the fire-lit patio or inside the newly designed, hacienda-styled farmhouse.”

In addition to co-owning La Taquiza, which has been featured in the Michelin Guide, Patrick Aguirre also worked as a baker at The French Laundry, another famed Napa area establishment.

Together, the Aguirres have run multiple family businesses, including a seafood distribution company and restaurants in Napa and Los Angeles, according to the release.

The couple’s son, Diego, and daughter-in-law, Cecilia, both Cal Poly graduates, will join them in opening Finca, the release said.

The Paso Market Walk, which is currently under construction, is expected to open in February 2020. Other vendors and restaurants include, Joebella Coffee, Leo Leo Gelato, Momotaro Ramen, Montello Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar and Hog Canyon Brewing.

For more information, call 805-720-1255 or visit pasomarketwalk.com.