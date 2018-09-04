Paso Market Walk breaks ground — here are the shops and eateries who’ve signed up so far

A new mixed-use marketplace broke ground near downtown Paso Robles on Tuesday and is in the process of adding shops and restaurants.

Construction is underway at Paso Market Walk, a 16,000-square-foot marketplace located on the site of the old Hometown Nursery at 1803 Spring St.

Developer Deborah Longo — a former co-owner of Justin Vineyards and Winery — paid about $1.7 million for the property and began planning Paso Market Walk last year. The City Council approved the project in August.

The development will include two restaurants, including one to be located in a restored historic house built by almond grower J.H. Van Wormer in 1890.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A rendering of Paso Market Walk, a nearly 16,000-square-foot mixed-use development at the old Hometown Nursery site on Spring Street. The development is gathering vendors and is expected to open in July 2019. City of Paso Robles

Visitors can also purchase culinary goodies at smaller eateries throughout the marketplace.

So far, seven businesses have signed on, including Hog Canyon Brewing Co., Stafford’s Chocolates, Just Baked SLO, Momotaro Ramen, olive oil and balsamic vinegar seller Montello and vegan cheese maker The Vreamery.

Six short-stay units will also be available — two studios, two one-bedrooms and two two-bedrooms.

Jill Alexander, assistant property manager, said the development is still seeking two restaurants, a butcher, a deli, a seafood provider, a taco stand and a cider-maker.

Alexander said Paso Market Walk is envisioned as a stop for wine-tasters and hikers before or after their adventures.

The marketplace is set to open in July 2019, she said.