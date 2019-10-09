Paso Market Walk announces 5 new businesses — here’s when you’ll be able to visit

SHARE COPY LINK

The Paso Market Walk that’s been under construction for more than a year will open in February — and additional vendors continue signing on to sell their products.

This week, the marketplace announced five new businesses, according to a news release.

Joebella Coffee, founded 18 years ago in Santa Barbara, will offer sell coffee beans, coffee by the cup, tea and espresso, sourced from Africa, Indonesia, Central America and South America.

Third Degree — a new restaurant from Jody Storsteen, the owner of Berry Hill Bistro — will serve modern grilled dishes, gourmet burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads.

The Juice Box Paso and the Donut Box Paso will offer both healthy and sweet treats in one location. The Juice Box features an acai bar, fresh-pressed juices and Mexican-style fruit cups, while the Donut Box dishes out fresh mini doughnuts.

Finally, Hog Canyon Brewing will serve up small-batch beers created with barley grown along the Cholame Hills.

The Paso Market Walk is taking shape on Spring Street in Paso Robles. The marketplace will feature food, wine and lodging near downtown. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

The 16,000-square-foot marketplace, which will include restaurants, shopping and short stay suites, broke ground on the old Hometown Nursery site on Spring Street in September 2018.

Construction was originally slated to wrap up in the summer or fall, but it’s now set to open in early 2020, according to a news release.

Deborah Baldwin, former co-owner of Justin Vineyards and Winery, purchased the property in 2017. Her vision for the Market Walk was inspired by the Oxbow Public Market in Napa.

The five new merchants join others previously announced:

Montello olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting room

Just Baked cake studio and bakery

The Vreamery vegan cheese shop





Momotaro Ramen Bar

GATHER | Urban Agriculture nursery

Leo Leo Gelato

Paso Robles Wine Merchant wine bar and kitchen

The Lofts at Paso Market Walk

For more information, visit pasomarketwalk.com or call 805-720-1255