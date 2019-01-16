Leo Leo Gelato is opening its first SLO County scoop shop

A popular Central Coast gelato-maker will open its first brick-and-mortar shop in the under-construction Paso Market Walk project.

Leo Leo Gelato — which has been producing gelato and sorbetto in Paso Robles since 2011 — will be a tenant in the soon-to-be-completed marketplace just north of downtown, according to a Paso Market Walk news release.

The company’s frozen desserts have been available on a wholesale basis and at retail locations throughout the region, but this will be its first scoop shop.

Developer Deborah Longo, previously a co-owner of Justin Vineyards and Winery, bought the old Hometown Nursery site at 1803 Spring St. and began planning the project in 2017.

A rendering of Paso Market Walk, a nearly 16,000-square-foot mixed-use development at the old Hometown Nursery site on Spring Street. The development is gathering vendors and is expected to open in July 2019. City of Paso Robles

Paso Market Walk is envisioned as a public market featuring restaurants, short-stay units and venues for local businesses.

Stafford’s Chocolates, Momotaro Ramen, Just Baked SLO, Hog Canyon Brewing Co., vegan cheese maker The Vreamery and olive oil producer Montello are among the other businesses that plan to set up shop at the new center.

There are still a handful of spots to fill — the marketplace still needs a butcher and a seafood provider, said Jill Alexander, assistant property manager.

The development broke ground in September and is expected to open in the fall, she said.