New Paso hotel has 24 rooms and a rooftop bar – plus a champagne vending machine

Paso Robles’ newest boutique hotel will open on Wednesday — bringing a touch of local luxury to the downtown area.

The Piccolo, a four-story, 24-room hotel, is located at 600 12th St., just off Downtown City Park. The hotel is owned by Martin Resorts, the same company that runs the Paso Robles Inn.

The Piccolo has 23 “luxury king” rooms and one two-room suite, all of which feature loft-style designs. Rates currently range from $419 to $569 per night, depending on the size of the room, according to the hotel website.

Each room includes lighting, plants and furniture made by locals, including nightstands and dressers by woodworker Janine Stone of If You Give a Girl a Saw and air plants from landscape designer Lauren Dunn of Dunn Gardens.

The rooms all have balconies, some of which look out onto 12th Street and some of which face the private courtyard space at the center of the hotel.

The Piccolo also has communal spaces for socializing, including a lounge featuring local wines, a library and courtyard access to the pool and jacuzzi at the Paso Robles Inn.

Guests who enjoy a drink at the hotel’s rooftop bar — the only such venue in the city — can take in beautiful views of downtown and the nearby hills.

For those who want a bottle of bubbly to-go, the hotel even has a Champagne vending machine that dispenses half-bottles and a complimentary flute.

“The Martin family is so pleased to create a hotel that preserves our unique history and anticipates where Paso Robles is going with its thoughtful contemporary touches,” Noreen Martin, president of Martin Resorts, said in a statement.