Trapped motorcyclist extricated from under truck in Nipomo crash, Cal Fire says

A motorcyclist had to be pulled from beneath a truck Tuesday night after the vehicle crashed into the person in Nipomo.

According to a tweet by Cal Fire, when crews arrived on scene they found a motorcycle under a truck in the area of the Tefft Street bridge over Highway 101.

A patient was trapped under the truck and had to be extricated.

The patient had major injuries and has been transported to the hospital, according to the tweet.

Traffic in the area is also congested.

Further details were not available Tuesday night.

