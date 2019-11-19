Local

Truck slams into Pismo Beach home, injuring one

A truck drove into a Pismo Beach home Tuesday afternoon, injuring one person.

According to a tweet by Cal Fire, firefighters responded to the scene of a car crash on Foothill Road near Mattie Road just before 4 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a white truck had driven into what appears to be a garage structure for a nearby home.

Cal Fire said one person was moderately injured in the crash.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
