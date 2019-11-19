Local
Truck slams into Pismo Beach home, injuring one
A truck drove into a Pismo Beach home Tuesday afternoon, injuring one person.
According to a tweet by Cal Fire, firefighters responded to the scene of a car crash on Foothill Road near Mattie Road just before 4 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a white truck had driven into what appears to be a garage structure for a nearby home.
Cal Fire said one person was moderately injured in the crash.
It is unclear what caused the crash.
