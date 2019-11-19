Truck slams into Pismo Beach home, injuring one

A truck drove into a Pismo Beach home Tuesday afternoon, injuring one person.

According to a tweet by Cal Fire, firefighters responded to the scene of a car crash on Foothill Road near Mattie Road just before 4 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a white truck had driven into what appears to be a garage structure for a nearby home.

Cal Fire said one person was moderately injured in the crash.

It is unclear what caused the crash.