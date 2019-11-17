Firefighters responding to Bishop Peak to rescue reportedly unconscious person

Firefighters are responding to Bishop Peak to rescue a person who reportedly fell at the top and is unconscious, according to scanner traffic and the PulsePoint app.

Firefighters were called Bishop Peak at around 11:45 a.m, according to scanner traffic. The CHP’s helicopter is being called in to help.

San Luis Obispo City Fire Chief Keith Aggson and Cal Fire confirmed that crews were responding to Bishop.

Additional information was not immediately available.

In September, a 30-year-old man was airlifted from Bishop Peak after he reportedly tripped and fell while hiking, dislocating his shoulder.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.