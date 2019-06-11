Woman rescued from Bishop Peak after falling 50 feet while climbing

Firefighters work to rescue woman who fell from Bishop Peak Firefighters from the San Luis Obispo Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to Bishop Peak on Tuesday morning to rescue a woman who fell about 30 to 40 feet from the top of the mountain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters from the San Luis Obispo Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to Bishop Peak on Tuesday morning to rescue a woman who fell about 30 to 40 feet from the top of the mountain.

Update, 9:40 a.m.

The woman fell 50 feet while climbing and rappelling down from the top of Bishop Peak, according to San Luis Obispo Fire Departmen Battalion Chief Bob Bisson. She suffered moderate trauma injuries as a result of the fall.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department and Cal Fire worked together on the rescue, and a Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter responded to airlift the woman to the hospital.

Update, 9:10 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Firefighters have reached the woman and are making a plan to get her off the mountain and to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to San Luis Obispo Fire Department Chief Keith Aggson.

A helicopter from Santa Barbara County is responding to airlift the woman to the hospital, according to scanner traffic. Cal Fire is also assisting in the rescue.

The woman, who is about 19 or 20 years old, was climbing at the very top of the mountain and rappelling off when she fell about 30 to 40 feet down, Aggson said. She was with at least one other person, with whom first responders have had contact, Aggson said.

Details weren’t available on the extent of the woman’s injuries, but Aggson said they were serious enough that she couldn’t get down the mountain herself.

Aggson estimated that the rescue could take another two to four hours.

“It’s a pretty extensive rescue,” Aggson said.

Original story:

Firefighters are responding to Bishop Peak for a woman who fell while climbing, according to San Luis Obispo Fire Department Chief Keith Aggson.

The incident was reported just before 8 a.m.





The woman is on top of P-Wall, Aggson said. P-Wall is a rocky area on the mountain near the top, according to the City of San Luis Obispo. P-Wall is “the most classic route” for rock climbing on Bishop Peak, according to the website mountainproject.com.

Crews are making access to the woman from Patricia Drive and Foothill Boulevard, Aggson said.

This is a developing story. Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.