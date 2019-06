Need 911? Don’t ask Google for an ambulance. On some Android phones, you'll get suggested ambulances that can't respond to 911. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On some Android phones, you'll get suggested ambulances that can't respond to 911.

Cal Fire units are responding to a possible cliff rescue in the Ragged Point area.

According to emergency dispatch chatter, crews are en route to a potential rescue near a trail behind Ragged Point, near Highway 1.

More details are not immediately available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

#Point CALFIRE, SLO CO FD units are enroute to a possible cliff rescue in the Ragged Point area. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 7, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.