Motorcyclist critically injured in Hwy. 1 crash north of Ragged Point
A motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle and seriously injured following a crash on Highway 1 north of Ragged Point on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 5 p.m., according to CHP Ofcr. Pat Seebart.
The motorcyclist was riding southbound on Highway 1 when he apparently crossed over the center line, sideswiped an oncoming vehicle and was ejected, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol’s Coastal Division Air Operations.
The motorcyclist received serious lower leg injuries as a result of the crash, CHP Ofcr. Peter Aguilar said.
He was taken by ambulance to the Ragged Point Inn, where he was loaded into the CHP’s helicopter and taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment, according to the Facebook post.
The Monterey County CHP office is investigating the crash, Seebart said.
