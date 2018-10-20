Watch California Highway Patrol air rescue a man at McWay Cove

Video shows dramatic helicopter cliff rescue along Big Sur coast

By Dan Itel

ditel@sanluisobispo.com

October 20, 2018 11:49 AM

The California Highway Patrol Coastal Division released dramatic footage Friday of a helicopter rescue along the Big Sur coast from earlier this week.

The video shows what CHP described as a “one skid” landing by the H-70 crew to pluck a man who had been swept into the ocean Tuesday from a rocky embankment near McWay Falls at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park.

CHP said the man was able to pull himself out of the water but not to safety. The helicopter then transported the man to a turnout along Highway 1, CHP said.

