Highway 1 reopens: A look back at the Mud Creek Slide renovation project

California residents and tourists alike will be able to enjoy the scenic coastal stretch along Highway 1 in Big Sur for the first time since a massive landslide in May 2017 demolished the roadway.
Caltrans announced Tuesday the agency would do a “soft opening” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to follow at 11 a.m. Friday at Ragged Point Inn.
The Mud Creek Slide area has been the last closure point along the nearly 100-mile stretch of highway between Cambria and Carmel.
John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo was hired as the contractor for the $54 million project, a rebuilding effort in which crews worked dawn to dusk seven days per week.
The closure has been tough on affected businesses, tourism at Hearst Castle, and area residents.
Here’s a look back at the massive undertaking through photos and video:
Before and after
Some of California’s most breathtaking coastal scenery was wiped on May 20, 2017, when a nearly half-mile segment of Highway 1 was swallow up by a falling mountain. Meticulous planning and around-the-clock work led officials to build a new road across the 6 million cubic yards of landslide material.
On Wednesday, travelers were able drive on the All-American Highway once again.
April 26, 2018
After working on the massive Mud Creek Slide site for nearly a year, Caltrans set a target date for reopening Highway 1 of mid-September. Crews were able to move up the reopening date by two months, with Highway 1 now including new safety features such as embankments, berms, rocks and netting.
March 10, 2018
Officials constructed a rock seawall that rises 36 feet above sea level — or 10 feet higher than originally planned. In March, Augie Wilhite of John Madonna Construction estimated that 165,000 tons of rock had been placed in the embankment at that point, with another 30,000 to 40,000 still to come.
The rocks were brought to the site at a rate of 46 to 50 truckloads a day, Wilhite said, from Cambria and Porterville.
Jan. 4, 2018
Resident engineer Rick Silva said in January the project — which was then pegged as a $40 million renovation — involved five haul trucks, three loaders, five excavators, four dozers and “six or seven other random pieces of equipment.”
He estimated about 20 workers were out there every day.
“They took a couple of days off at Christmas and a couple of days around New Year, but they’ve been working pretty much seven days a week,” Silva said. “A couple of guys have 100 days in a row working.”
July 17, 2017
Not long after the slide, workers were in a constant battle with new debris coming down the hillside.
Silva would bring crews up to the site at 5 a.m. every morning to clear the road, but the next day, it would look as if nothing had been done.
“We called it Groundhog Day,” Silva said. “It was the same everyday.”
May 22, 2017
Half of the 6 million cubic yards that rumbled down the mountain in May 2017 landed directly on top of the old roadway, covering the road and piling into the ocean in a semicircle peninsula. Boulders were then piled along the newly formed coastline, with the goal being to fortify against erosion, John Madonna said at that time.
“It’s an awesome sight,” Madonna said. “It’s once in a lifetime to be able to work on a project that’s this monumental, this significant.”
Comments