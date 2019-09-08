Injured hiker airlifted by helicopter from Bishop Peak

How to stay safe when you’re running or hiking a trail Law enforcement and other experts suggest these tips on how to stay safe when you're running or hiking a trail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement and other experts suggest these tips on how to stay safe when you're running or hiking a trail.

An injured hiker was rescued from Bishop Peak on Sunday morning.

At about 9:10 a.m., a 30-year-old man tripped and fell while he was hiking down the Bishop Peak Trail, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire Department Battalion Chief Ray Hais.

The man severely dislocated his shoulder and was in too much pain to make it down on his own, Hais said. He was about halfway up the mountain at the time.

Paramedics hiked to the man, and based on his injuries and responders’ timeline for getting him off the mountain quickly, the CHP’s helicopter airlifted him to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment, Hais said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man was airlifted at approximately 10:20 a.m., Hais said.

Hais added that the SLO City Fire Department was in unified command with Cal Fire and the CHP during the rescue.

In June, a 19-year-old woman had to be rescued from the top of Bishop Peak after she fell 50 feet from the top of the peak.