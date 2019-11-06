One of the last drive-ins on the Central Coast could be replaced by a housing project

The Santa Maria Hi-Way Drive-In could soon be replaced by a residential housing development — marking the end of 60 years in business on the Central Coast.

According to a property listing on Lee & Associates’ website, the 8.89-acre site on Santa Maria Way is up for grabs with a listing price of $3.33 million.

A request for comment from the Hi-Way Drive-In owners on the potential sale and the future of the business was not returned Tuesday or Wednesday.

The property, which has housed the Hi-Way Drive-In since 1959, is now surrounded by residential development, and the city is encouraging a potential developer for the site to consider building more homes in that area, according to the listing.

If Hi-Way Drive-In closes, it would leave Sunset Drive-In in San Luis Obispo as the only drive-in still operating on the Central Coast.

According to DriveInMovie.com, there are 17 drive-in theaters still operating in California as of this year.

The next closest are in Madera, San Jose and the Los Angeles area, according to the website.

In the meantime, the Hi-Way Drive-In appears to be operating as normal.

A Nov. 1 Facebook post listed the current lineup as “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “Gemini Man.”