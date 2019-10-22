Restaurant inspections in September: The cleanest and dirtiest kitchens in SLO County

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health department inspected around 120 food vendors in September.

Surprise visits can lead to an award of excellence for a sparkling kitchen, or result in suggestions for changes to keep up with state health and safety regulations.

Each month, The Tribune brings that information to our readers to empower you to make informed consumer choices. We analyze the data produced from the inspector reports to create a list of cafes, diners, ice cream parlors and more that scored the highest and the lowest in the previous month.

Bon appétit!

Highest rated restaurants

These restaurants received a score of 100 with no violations.

San Luis Obispo:

Coastal Peaks Roasters , 3566 S. Higuera St., No. 100, San Luis Obispo

Hotel San Luis Obispo , 877 Palm St., San Luis Obispo (New restaurant)

Koberl's At Blue , 998 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

Kona's Deli , 977 E. Foothill Blvd., No. 108, San Luis Obispo

La Esquina Taqueria , 1049 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo

Sasquatch Coffee House , 1050 Monterey St., Suite 228, San Luis Obispo

Starbucks Coffee , 17 Chorro St., Suite D, San Luis Obispo

Starbucks Coffee , 3970 Broad St., No. 1, San Luis Obispo

The Village at the Oaks , 61 Broad St., San Luis Obispo

, 61 Broad St., San Luis Obispo The Village at the Palms, 55 Broad St., San Luis Obispo

North Coast:

The Sea Chest , 6216 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria

Domino's Pizza , 2360 Main St., Suite B, Morro Bay

, 2360 Main St., Suite B, Morro Bay Manta Rey Restaurant, 9240 Castillo Drive, San Simeon

South Coast:

Reimer’s Candies , 324 Front St., Suite A, Avila Beach

Vespera on Ocean , 147 Stimson Ave., Pismo Beach (New restaurant)

Santa Maria Brewing Co. , 115 Cuyama Lane, Nipomo (New restaurant)

Jocey's Juices & Deli , 564 Mesa View Drive, Nipomo (New restaurant)

, 564 Mesa View Drive, Nipomo (New restaurant) McDonald’s, 1168 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

North County:

Ortega’s Mexican Cuisine , 5625 El Camino Real, Atascadero

, 5625 El Camino Real, Atascadero Refuge Church , 6955 Portola Road, Atascadero

, 6955 Portola Road, Atascadero Sunrise Donuts, 7345 El Camino Real, Atascadero

These restaurants received a score of 99 or 99.5 with few violations.





Golden Moon , 1165 Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

McDonalds , 410 Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf , 354 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach

Jersey Mike's Subs , 3940 Broad St., Suite 1, San Luis Obispo

Shalimar Restaraunt , 3820 Broad St., San Luis Obispo

Taco King , 158 S. Higuera St., Suite B, San Luis Obispo

French Hospital , 1911 Johnson Ave., San Luis Obispo

Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant , 905 Los Osos Valley Road, Suite A, Los Osos

Moonstone Beach Bar & Grill , 6550 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria

Sasquatch Coffee Company , 915 13th St., Paso Robles

Il Cortile Ristorante , 608 12th St., Suite A, Paso Robles

, 608 12th St., Suite A, Paso Robles Holiday Inn Express, 9010 W. Front Road, Atascadero

Lowest rated restaurants

Fattoush, 5 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo

Points lost: N/A

Notes: Inspectors determined the restaurant was not in compliance with health and safety codes in the most recent inspection in mid-September. Several repeat violations were identified. There is a lack of required supplies at the hand-wash station. Food contact surfaces need to be regularly cleaned.

Nautical Cowboy, 6005 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Points lost: 18.5

Notes: Inspectors observed repeat violations. Hand wash sink was blocked and stocked with bar soap, instead of dispenser. Employee beverage was in food preparation area without a lid. Boxes of frozen meat in the kitchen, thawing for later use.

Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ, 1125 24th St., Paso Robles

Points lost: 17.5

Notes: Inspectors observed reheated foods not cooked to minimum temperature. Grime accumulation on bar guns. Leaking mop sink. Tiles falling off wall behind cook line. Ensure employees are educated in proper food handling.

Thai-rrific, 208 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

Points lost: 15.5

Notes: Score was reduced for repeat violations, including requirements of valid food handler’s certification, hot and cold water not available, food contact surfaces be clean.

The Rib Line, 12308 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

Points lost: 15

Notes: Multiple repeat violations. Numerous flies observed in facility due to open kitchen door. Piercing parts of the can opener heavily encrusted with food residue. Stop storing ice scoop on top of the machine.

These restaurants also received scores below 90 due to violations.

Divine Thai Cuisine , 501 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

Frank's Famous Hot Dogs , 950 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo

, 950 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo Duckie’s, 55 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos