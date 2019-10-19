‘I feel like Xmas came early!’ Brown Butter Cookie Co’s SLO store is open for business

Here’s some sweet news.

Brown Butter Cookie Co. opened its third Central Coast location this week in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo, the Cayucos-based business announced via Instagram on Tuesday.

“OPEN! we are open in San Luis Obispo!!! our team worked so hard to get us here! visit us soon!” the company wrote in a post Tuesday.

The chain’s newest store is located at 1003 Osos Street, on the corner of Osos and Monterey streets, in The San Luis Obispo Collection shopping center.

According to the post, the store is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days, as well as 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The Osos Street space had housed the SLOcally Made holiday market for the past two years. It was home to Ian Saude jewelry store before that.

Known for its shortbread cookies, Brown Butter Cookie Co. was founded by the Hozie sisters, Traci and Christa Hozie, as an online business in 2008. The Hozies opened a retail shop in Paso Robles in 2013.

The company produces goods locally at its flagship location in Cayucos on North Ocean Ave. next to Lunada Bistro and Luna Coffee Bar.

Brown Butter Cookie Co.’s sea salt-flavored treats have been featured on “The Today Show” and “Rachel Ray Show” and in The New York Times, Gourmet Weekly and Good Housekeeping, according to Tribune archives.

News of the San Luis Obispo shop was greeted with excitement on social media.

“San Luis Obispo just got a whole lot sweeter!” wrote an Instagram user identified as theoriginaljennifer, adding the hashtag #bestcookiesever.

“Yahoo! I feel like Xmas came early!!!” Instagram user nikkiandtommysmommy wrote.