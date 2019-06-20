This is not a drill, cookie lovers: Brown Butter Cookie Company is opening a SLO store

The story behind Brown Butter Cookie Co. Sisters Christa and Traci Hozie talk about how a small deli in Cayucos transformed into the Brown Butter Cookie Company, a San Luis Obispo County business that produces about 5,000 shortbread cookies each day — and each treat is individually handr Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sisters Christa and Traci Hozie talk about how a small deli in Cayucos transformed into the Brown Butter Cookie Company, a San Luis Obispo County business that produces about 5,000 shortbread cookies each day — and each treat is individually handr

San Luis Obispo is about to get a whole lot sweeter.

Cayucos-based Brown Butter Cookie Company is planning to open a San Luis Obispo location in Fall 2019, the company announced on Instagram Thursday.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are opening a little retail shop in downtown SLO,” the company wrote in a post Thursday afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the post, the company plans to open at 10003 Osos St. in The San Luis Obispo Collection shopping center. The space has been used for the SLOcally Made holiday market for the past two years. Before that it was home to the Ian Saude jewelry store.

Brown Butter Cookie Co. — known for its decadently sweet shortbread cookies — was founded by the Hozie sisters, Traci and Christa Hozie, as a website in 2008. The sisters opened their first retail shop selling the cookies in Paso Robles in 2013.

Their cookies have been featured on “The Today Show” and “Rachel Ray Show” and in The New York Times, Gourmet Weekly and Good Housekeeping, according to previous Tribune reports.