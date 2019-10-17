See’s Candy is opening a holiday shop in Pismo Beach — but only for a limited time

Central Coast shoppers will have a sweet new place to pick up some goodies this holiday season.

See’s Candy is opening a seasonal pop-up shop in the Pismo Coast Shopping Center in Pismo Beach in time for the holidays, according to a news release.

The shop will open Nov. 7 at 571 Five Cities Drive. The space, located between an optometrist and Remedy Spa, was previously a Verizon store.

“We’re just overjoyed to have See’s Candy visiting us for the holidays,” Pismo Coast Shopping Center landlord Rick Gambril said in the release. “They’re a classic for folks around here; I couldn’t imagine a more festive retailer.”

See’s Candy was established in 1921 and has been a mainstay for its chocolates and candies for close to a century, according to the release.

The sweet store chain has two permanent locations in San Luis Obispo County: one in the Madonna Shopping Plaza in San Luis Obispo and another in The Crossings in Paso Robles. There’s also a See’s Candy store in Santa Maria.

The Pismo Beach shop will remain open through the holiday season, according to the news release.