Restaurant inspections in August: The cleanest and dirtiest kitchens in SLO County
How to find out if a restaurant is rated safe and clean in SLO County
It’s common for inspectors with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health to find health code violations at local restaurants.
For consumers, some violations may be more concerning than others. Here’s a summary of violations discovered at local residents to help you make decisions about where you want to eat.
Violations found during surprise visits range from grease build-up on appliances to thawing meat in stagnant water. In at least one case last month, a restaurant was temporarily ordered to close until violations were fixed.
Each month, The Tribune analyzes the data produced from the inspector reports to create a list of cafes, diners, ice cream parlors and more that scored the highest and the lowest in the previous month.
Lowest rated restaurants
F. McLintocks Saloon, 686 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
Points lost: 22
Notes: Inspectors found multiple repeat violations and recommended improved managerial oversight. No towels available at the bar. The slicer was put away without being cleaned. The prep refrigerator was too warm.
Sequoia Sandwich Company, 893 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
Points lost: 19.5
Notes: Inspectors said the critical violations observed indicate a need for staff training in food safety practices. Towel dispenser empty. Cooked chicken was observed unattended on a counter at room temperature.
Side Car, 1127 Broad St. #B, San Luis Obispo
Points lost: 19
Notes: Inspectors found multiple repeat violations. Hand soap and towel dispensers at the bar were empty. Excessive dried food residue was left on a can opener. Meat was observed thawing in stagnant water. Excessive grease, soil and debris throughout.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2301 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles
Points lost: 18.5
Notes: Inspectors found repeat violations. Food contact surfaces improperly sanitized. Cases of water and sodas obstructing the hand wash sink. Front display case with deli meats and cheeses too warm.
Fattoush, 5 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo
Points lost: 17
Notes: Inspectors recommend implementing regular cleaning schedule and to strictly adhere to it. Improper hand wash procedures and glove use. Food refrigerator too warm, turned down during inspection.
Dos Hermanos, 1010 K St., San Miguel
Points lost: 16.5
Notes: Inspectors found several repeat violations. Produce being washed in the hand wash sink. Produce being prepared outside of restaurant. Observed frozen, raw pork thawing on counter.
60 Degree Steakhouse & Pub, 4090 Burton Drive, Cambria
Points lost: 15.5
Notes: Re-inspection ordered to confirm multiple corrections made and floors are cleaned. Debris under kitchen tables, equipment, in dish room and hallway. Soap dispensers in kitchen and dish washing area were empty. Sink in food prep area needs to be scrubbed and sanitized daily.
Big Sky Cafe, Inc., 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo
Points lost: 15.5
Notes: Multiple repeat violations. Meat was thawing in a stagnant container of water. The facility is in need of detail cleaning. Staff indicated that hand sanitizer is sometimes used instead of hand washing.
Pancho Villa, 12 Santa Rosa, San Luis Obispo
Closed for code violations, since reopened.
Notes: Live and dead insects found amid food items in non-functioning refrigerators. Several open containers of beverages in food prep area.
These restaurants also received scores below 90 due to violations.
- The Boba Stop, 578 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo
- Kruezberg, CA, 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
- Templeton Pizza, 98 Main St. #C, Templeton
- Sushi Kokku, 285 Madonna Road #C, San Luis Obispo
- Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 354 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach
- Tonita’s Mexican Food, 1024 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo
- AJ Spurs, 508 Main St., Templeton
- A Touch of Paso, 1414 Pine St., Paso Robles
- Kin Coffee Bar, 847 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
- Pizmo Cafe, 270 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach
- JJ’s Corner, 2380 Main St., Cambria
- The Apple Farm, 2015 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
- Round Table Pizza, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
Highest rated restaurants
These restaurants received a score of 100 with no violations.
- Pelican Inn & Suites, 6316 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria
- 11th Hole Grill, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo
- SLO Donut Company, 793 Foothills Blvd. F, San Luis Obispo
- Templeton Tennis Ranch, 345 Championship Lane, Templeton
- Mon Ami Crepe Bar, 1075 Court St. 130, San Luis Obispo
- Linn’s Easy As Pie Cafe & Gourmet Goods, 4251 Bridge St., Cambria
- Fig at Courtney’s House, 311 6th St., Templeton
- Guest House Grill, 8783 El Camino Real, Atascadero
- Tacos El Viejon, 2780 Main St., Morro Bay
- Avila Lighthouse Suites, 550 Front St., Avila Beach
- Tribe Coffee House, 1355 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande
- Oxford Suites, 800 4th St., Paso Robles
- Old San Luis Barbecue Co., 3870 Broat St. Suite 3, San Luis Obispo
- Sweet Lew’s, 1108 Pine St., Paso Robles
- Wingstop, 1029 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo
- Starbucks Coffee, 1076 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos
- Jack in the Box, 390 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo
- Brew-It Coffee Tea, 6570 Morro Road, Atascadero
- Domino’s Pizza, 2084 9th St. A, Los Osos
- Central Coast Distillery, 5804 Traffic Way, Atascadero
These restaurants received a score of 99 or 99.5 with minimal violations
- Justin Vineyards & Winery, 811 12th St., Paso Robles
- Broken Earth, 1650 Ramada Dr. Suite 140, Paso Robles
- Taco Bell, 867 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach
- Ragged Point Inn, 19019 Highway 1, Ragged Point
- Pizza Planet, 717 6th St., Paso Robles
- Blackhorse Espresso, 796 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
- Yogurt Paradise, 1240 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos
- Jaffa Cafe, 206 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
- Wild Ginger, 2380 Main St. G, Cambria
- Tacos De Acapulco, 596 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo
- Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria
- Marv’s Original Pizza Company, 729 12th St., Paso Robles
