Restaurant inspections in August: The cleanest and dirtiest kitchens in SLO County

How to find out if a restaurant is rated safe and clean in SLO County San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias.

It’s common for inspectors with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health to find health code violations at local restaurants.

For consumers, some violations may be more concerning than others. Here’s a summary of violations discovered at local residents to help you make decisions about where you want to eat.

Violations found during surprise visits range from grease build-up on appliances to thawing meat in stagnant water. In at least one case last month, a restaurant was temporarily ordered to close until violations were fixed.

Each month, The Tribune analyzes the data produced from the inspector reports to create a list of cafes, diners, ice cream parlors and more that scored the highest and the lowest in the previous month.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Lowest rated restaurants

F. McLintocks Saloon, 686 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

Points lost: 22

Notes: Inspectors found multiple repeat violations and recommended improved managerial oversight. No towels available at the bar. The slicer was put away without being cleaned. The prep refrigerator was too warm.

Sequoia Sandwich Company, 893 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

Points lost: 19.5

Notes: Inspectors said the critical violations observed indicate a need for staff training in food safety practices. Towel dispenser empty. Cooked chicken was observed unattended on a counter at room temperature.

Side Car, 1127 Broad St. #B, San Luis Obispo

Points lost: 19

Notes: Inspectors found multiple repeat violations. Hand soap and towel dispensers at the bar were empty. Excessive dried food residue was left on a can opener. Meat was observed thawing in stagnant water. Excessive grease, soil and debris throughout.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2301 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles

Points lost: 18.5

Notes: Inspectors found repeat violations. Food contact surfaces improperly sanitized. Cases of water and sodas obstructing the hand wash sink. Front display case with deli meats and cheeses too warm.

Fattoush, 5 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo

Points lost: 17

Notes: Inspectors recommend implementing regular cleaning schedule and to strictly adhere to it. Improper hand wash procedures and glove use. Food refrigerator too warm, turned down during inspection.

Dos Hermanos, 1010 K St., San Miguel

Points lost: 16.5

Notes: Inspectors found several repeat violations. Produce being washed in the hand wash sink. Produce being prepared outside of restaurant. Observed frozen, raw pork thawing on counter.

60 Degree Steakhouse & Pub, 4090 Burton Drive, Cambria

Points lost: 15.5

Notes: Re-inspection ordered to confirm multiple corrections made and floors are cleaned. Debris under kitchen tables, equipment, in dish room and hallway. Soap dispensers in kitchen and dish washing area were empty. Sink in food prep area needs to be scrubbed and sanitized daily.

Big Sky Cafe, Inc., 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo

Points lost: 15.5

Notes: Multiple repeat violations. Meat was thawing in a stagnant container of water. The facility is in need of detail cleaning. Staff indicated that hand sanitizer is sometimes used instead of hand washing.

Pancho Villa, 12 Santa Rosa, San Luis Obispo

Closed for code violations, since reopened.

Notes: Live and dead insects found amid food items in non-functioning refrigerators. Several open containers of beverages in food prep area.

These restaurants also received scores below 90 due to violations.

The Boba Stop , 578 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo

, 578 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo Kruezberg , CA, 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

, CA, 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo Templeton Pizza , 98 Main St. #C, Templeton

, 98 Main St. #C, Templeton Sushi Kokku , 285 Madonna Road #C, San Luis Obispo

, 285 Madonna Road #C, San Luis Obispo Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf , 354 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach

, 354 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach Tonita’s Mexican Food , 1024 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo

, 1024 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo AJ Spurs , 508 Main St., Templeton

, 508 Main St., Templeton A Touch of Paso , 1414 Pine St., Paso Robles

, 1414 Pine St., Paso Robles Kin Coffee Bar , 847 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

, 847 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo Pizmo Cafe , 270 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

, 270 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach JJ’s Corner , 2380 Main St., Cambria

, 2380 Main St., Cambria The Apple Farm , 2015 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

, 2015 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo Round Table Pizza, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

Highest rated restaurants

These restaurants received a score of 100 with no violations.

Pelican Inn & Suites , 6316 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria

, 6316 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria 11th Hole Grill , 11175 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo SLO Donut Company , 793 Foothills Blvd. F, San Luis Obispo

, 793 Foothills Blvd. F, San Luis Obispo Templeton Tennis Ranch , 345 Championship Lane, Templeton

, 345 Championship Lane, Templeton Mon Ami Crepe Bar , 1075 Court St. 130, San Luis Obispo

, 1075 Court St. 130, San Luis Obispo Linn’s Easy As Pie Cafe & Gourmet Goods , 4251 Bridge St., Cambria

, 4251 Bridge St., Cambria Fig at Courtney’s House , 311 6th St., Templeton

, 311 6th St., Templeton Guest House Grill , 8783 El Camino Real, Atascadero

, 8783 El Camino Real, Atascadero Tacos El Viejon , 2780 Main St., Morro Bay

, 2780 Main St., Morro Bay Avila Lighthouse Suites , 550 Front St., Avila Beach

, 550 Front St., Avila Beach Tribe Coffee House , 1355 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

, 1355 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande Oxford Suites , 800 4th St., Paso Robles

, 800 4th St., Paso Robles Old San Luis Barbecue Co. , 3870 Broat St. Suite 3, San Luis Obispo

, 3870 Broat St. Suite 3, San Luis Obispo Sweet Lew’s , 1108 Pine St., Paso Robles

, 1108 Pine St., Paso Robles Wingstop , 1029 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo

, 1029 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo Starbucks Coffee , 1076 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos

, 1076 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos Jack in the Box , 390 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo

, 390 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo Brew-It Coffee Tea , 6570 Morro Road, Atascadero

, 6570 Morro Road, Atascadero Domino’s Pizza , 2084 9th St. A, Los Osos

, 2084 9th St. A, Los Osos Central Coast Distillery, 5804 Traffic Way, Atascadero

These restaurants received a score of 99 or 99.5 with minimal violations

Justin Vineyards & Winery , 811 12th St., Paso Robles

, 811 12th St., Paso Robles Broken Earth , 1650 Ramada Dr. Suite 140, Paso Robles

, 1650 Ramada Dr. Suite 140, Paso Robles Taco Bell , 867 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach

, 867 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach Ragged Point Inn , 19019 Highway 1, Ragged Point

, 19019 Highway 1, Ragged Point Pizza Planet , 717 6th St., Paso Robles

, 717 6th St., Paso Robles Blackhorse Espresso , 796 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

, 796 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo Yogurt Paradise , 1240 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos

, 1240 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos Jaffa Cafe , 206 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

, 206 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande Wild Ginger , 2380 Main St. G, Cambria

, 2380 Main St. G, Cambria Tacos De Acapulco , 596 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo

, 596 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo Cambria Pines Lodge , 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria

, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria Marv’s Original Pizza Company, 729 12th St., Paso Robles



