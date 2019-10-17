SLO airport celebrates first flight to Las Vegas

The first nonstop, round-trip flights from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas are underway after much anticipation from local tourism advocates.

Contour Airlines celebrated its first flight from San Luis Obsipo County Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon with a sold-out outbound trip to Sin City.

The inaugural 12:25 p.m. flight, which arrived from Vegas at 11:55 a.m., marked the first time that Tennessee-based Contour has operated in San Luis Obispo since the company was founded in 1982.

One-way ticket prices range from $99 to $229 for available flights in coming days, according to Contour’s website. Tickets are now available for purchase, though some flights have been sold out.

Flights will be offered four times per week — Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday — leaving for SLO at 10:35 a.m. with the return flight to Vegas at 12:25 p.m.

“Contour operates in 10 states, offering a premium, low-fare airline product that includes a complimentary first checked bag as well as snack and beverage service,” a news release from the San Luis Obispo County/Regional Airport read.

The airline flies out of Oakland and Santa Barbara, among other cities in California.

“The San Luis Obispo community has asked for direct access to Las Vegas for years, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to deliver,” Kevin Bumen, the airport’s director, said in a statement. “Adding a new destination, as well as a new airline, is an incredible success for the entire region. We’re excited to continue helping our travelers get anywhere they want to go, right from their hometown airport.”

Contour will operate 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 aircraft that features all-leather seating “with expanded legroom, complimentary snacks and beverages, and a free checked bag included with every fare.”

Chuck Davidson, of the nonprofit tourism marketing organization Visit SLO Cal, said in a statement that Las Vegas has been identified as a “key market” to “attract new visitors looking for outdoor adventure, food and wine experiences and a slower pace of life, while supporting local business development, and giving us access to a large selection of one-stop markets.”

The Las Vegas flight comes as the airport announced in June the new additions of flights to Portland and San Diego through Alaska Airlines.

The San Diego flight begins in January 2020, while Portland doesn’t kick in until June 2020.

In December 2018, the airport added a new American Airlines flight to Dallas, a hub that connects San Luis Obispo to dozens of other destinations.

And the airport added a second daily flight to Denver in 2018.