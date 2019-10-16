Another earthquake, this one magnitude 3.4, reported near Hollister

SHARE COPY LINK

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck near Hollister on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 6:09 a.m. northwest of Pinnacles, the USGS reported. The earthquake was 13 miles from Hollister and about 10 miles northwest of Pinnacles, according to the USGS and the Los Angeles Times.

According to the USGS, most of the people who reported feeling the quake were in the Soledad, Salinas and Watsonville areas. No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

About 20 minutes later, at 6:32 a.m., a magnitude-2.6 earthquake was reported about 3 miles southwest of Gilroy, according to the USGS. The quake was felt by people in the surrounding area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The temblor occurred just one day after a magnitude-4.7 earthquake in Tres Pinos rattled parts of California, with some of the shaking felt as far away as San Luis Obispo County.

A 2.6-magnitude aftershock was reported in Tres Pinos soon after that initial quake, which hit around 12:30 p.m., followed by 1.9-magnitude and 1.7-magnitude quakes in Pinnacles.

And Monday, two earthquakes rattled the San Francisco Bay Area, scaring some with a large sonic “boom.”

The first was a 2.5 magnitude quake around 10:23 p.m., followed by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake at 10:33 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Both were centered around Pleasant Hill, officials said. They were followed by at least 26 aftershocks.

The earthquakes have all occurred ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake. The destructive quake, which occurred on Oct. 17, 1989, heavily damaged Santa Cruz County and parts of the Bay Area.