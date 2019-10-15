Explosion, fire reported at San Francisco-area NuStar refinery petroleum tanks

SHARE COPY LINK

An explosion and fire were reported Tuesday afternoon at the NuStar refinery in the San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California. Television video reports show a shattered tank and another tank ablaze following the 2 p.m. incident.

Cal Fire said firefighters are at the scene in Crockett, describing the situation as two “petroleum tanks on fire that extended into the vegetation.” The vegetation fire reached five acres, according to a Cal Fire update around 3:15 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office Community Warning System issued an alert calling the incident “a hazardous materials emergency in Crockett and Rodeo” and advising people in the area to shelter in place to avoid hazardous materials.

The alert said that “the danger will be much less indoors. Go inside, and close all windows and doors. Turn off all heaters, air conditioners, and fans. Unless you are using your fireplace, close your fireplace dampers and vents. Cover any cracks around doors or windows with tape or damp towels.”

The alert asked locals to stay off the phone and refrain from calling 911 except in the case of a life-threatening emergency.

“Remain sheltered indoors until you receive further official instructions,” the alert said.

Caltrans shut down Interstate 80 traffic in both directions near the site of the fire, the agency said on Twitter just before rush hour.

Traffic Alert: WB & EB I-80 will be CLOSED approaching Carquinez Bridge on Contra Costa Co side due to a refinery fire in Rodeo. EB I-80 closed at Willow AV. WB I-80 closed at Pomona St. Use alt routes. Shelter in place in effect near refinery. @511SFBay Caltrans #quickmap pic.twitter.com/VsTtitQDH9 — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) October 15, 2019

Videos were posted to social media showing the damage.

Major refinery fire in Rodeo, please shelter in place. Literally blew the top off of the facility. pic.twitter.com/UvOw3AEKIY — efrain (@5whiteboy10) October 15, 2019

Vallejo firefighters said on Twitter that there’s no shelter in place for the city, but that residents in South Vallejo “with sensitive respiratory systems are advised to limit time outside.”

The incident follows reports of flaring at nearby refineries following a 4.5-magnitude quake Monday night.