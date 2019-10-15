4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Central California — including SLO County

SHARE COPY LINK

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake in Tres Pinos shook parts of California on Tuesday, with some of the quaking felt as far away as San Luis Obispo County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a quake hit just outside of Tres Pinos, located in San Benito County just south of Hollister and 20 miles east of Salinas, around 12:30 p.m.

The quake was originally reported as having a magnitude of 5, then 4.8, but has since been downgraded, according to USGS.

A 2.6-magnitude aftershock was reported in Tres Pinos soon after, plus two more smaller 1.9-magnitude and a 1.7-magnitude quakes in nearby Pinnacles.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Residents in San Luis Obispo County, notably in Paso Robles and Atascadero, reported feeling light shaking, according to the USGS website. The quake was felt as far north as Napa.

The latest quake comes a day after two earthquakes rattled the San Francisco Bay area, scaring some with a large sonic “boom.”

Seismologist Lucy Jones, founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society, tweeted on Tuesday that the quake near Hollister was “too far from yesterday’s (Bay Area quakes) to be connected.”

Today's M4.8 near Hollister is too far from yesterday's M4.5 to be connected. When we look for patterns between quakes at long distances, we see triggering for ~3x length of the fault. The fault length in a M4.5 is less than 1 km. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 15, 2019

The quakes also struck just days before the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake that hit during the 1989 World Series. That quake heavily damaged Santa Cruz County and parts of the Bay Area.

SHARE COPY LINK

Two other smaller quakes were reported in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday, according to USGS: a 2.2 northeast of Cambria around 5:30 a.m. and a 1.7 northeast of Cayucos around 12:30 a.m.