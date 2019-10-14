2 injured in crash on Broad Street in SLO

SHARE COPY LINK

Update, 1:20 p.m.

Traffic is now flowing normally in both directions.

San Luis Obispo Police Capt. Jeff Smith said two cars were involved in the crash, and both drivers were injured. Information on their conditions was not immediately available, but Smith said neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Smith added that it appears that the crash happened when one of the cars was trying to turn from Aerovista Place onto northbound Broad Street and the driver did not see an oncoming car that was traveling southbound on Broad Street. The car that was traveling southbound on Broad then T-boned the car that was trying to turn.

Police are still on scene investigating the crash, Smith said.

Original story:

Police are responding Monday to a crash on Broad Street in San Luis Obispo that is backing up traffic.

The crash happened just before noon between Tank Farm Road and the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

At least part of the road has been closed, according to San Luis Obispo police Capt. Jeff Smith, and the extent of injuries is currently unknown. Smith said he did not have further details.

The crash appeared to involve at least two cars, and at least two ambulances were at the scene. All traffic is being funneled into one lane.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.