Man seriously injured in suspected DUI crash south of Highway 46 East

A Shandon man was seriously injured in a suspected DUI crash on Bitterwater Road south of Highway 46 East in the North County late Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 10:40 p.m., 40-year-old Curtis Twissleman was driving his Dodge pickup truck south on Bitterwater Road about five miles south of Highway 46 East at a speed of about 40 mph, the CHP said.

Twissleman let his car drift off the road and onto the right shoulder, where the car continued down a steep embankment, the CHP said. The truck rolled over one-and-a-half times and came to rest on its roof in a dry creek bed, officials said.

A passing motorist came upon the crash and called the CHP, who went to the scene along with Cal Fire. Twissleman had to be extricated from the truck and was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, the CHP said.

Twissleman received major injuries as a result of the crash.

“Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP said.

Twissleman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and was “released into the custody of the hospital due to his injuries,” according to CHP Officer Pat Seebart.

The crash is under investigation.