Pedestrian hit by a car, seriously injured in Atascadero

A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Atascadero on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m., police and first responders went to the 7700 block of Morro Road after they received reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, according to the release. When they arrived, they found that the pedestrian had been standing in the middle of Morro Road when they were struck by a passing car, police said.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries injured and was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.