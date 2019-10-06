Driver dies after car strikes tree in Atascadero

SHARE COPY LINK

A man died early Sunday morning after his car struck a tree in Atascadero, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

At about 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of El Camino Real on reports of a crash in the area, according to the release. When they arrived, they found that a vehicle had struck a large oak tree.

The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was killed on impact, police said. He was the only occupant in the car, according to police.

The collision is under investigation, and police said they don’t yet know whether alcohol was a factor.

Additional information was not immediately available.