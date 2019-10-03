Brush fire off Prefumo Canyon Road in SLO reaches 100 percent containment

SHARE COPY LINK

Update, 12 p.m.

The fire is 100 percent contained, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The fire burned a 30 foot by 50 foot spot.

Firefighters will be on scene for another two hours to mop up, and people should avoid the area, the fire department said.

Original story:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire off Prefumo Canyon Road in San Luis Obispo.

The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, and had burned approximately a quarter-acre, according to a tweet from the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Air tankers have dropped retardant on the fire, Cal Fire said. By about 11:10 a.m., the air tankers had been released, according to the agency.

Cal Fire said engines and handcrews from the San Luis Obispo Fire Department and Cal Fire would remain at the scene “until the fire is extinguished.”

Additional information was not immediately available.