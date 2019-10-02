Major injuries reported in Hwy. 101 crash near Laetitia Winery

SHARE COPY LINK

Major injuries were reported in a crash on Highway 101 near Laetitia Vineyard & Winery on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway and involved a truck and a motorcycle, according to the CHP’s incident information log. The motorcycle reportedly hit the center divider of the highway as a result of the crash.

Both lanes were blocked in the area but were open again at about 8:40 a.m., according to the CHP’s incident information log.

Additional information was not immediately available.