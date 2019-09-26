Local
Truck crashes into Grover Beach house
A pickup truck crashed into a house in Grover Beach on Thursday morning, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.
The collision happened at about 9 a.m., when a truck traveling in the 1900 block of The Pike left the road and crashed into a home in the 1900 block of Carmel Court, police said.
The home was seriously damaged as a result of the crash. No injuries were reported, police said.
Authorities are investigating the collision, and no information was immediately available on what caused the crash.
It’s at least the second time a car has crashed into a Central Coast house in less than a week.
A home in Santa Ynez was deemed uninhabitable after a vehicle sailed 150 feet into the air and crashed into the structure early Sunday morning.
