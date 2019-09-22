Local

Vehicle sails 150 feet into air, crashes into Santa Ynez home

A Santa Ynez house has been deemed uninhabitable after a vehicle sailed more than 100 feet into the air and crashed into the house, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Sagunto Road, according to the agency. A car flew 150 feet into the air and crashed into the house.

The cause is under investigation, according to the fire department. The driver of the car received moderate injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The house will remain red-tagged until it can be repaired, the fire department said.

No one else was injured.

Additional information was not immediately available.

