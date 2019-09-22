Vehicle sails 150 feet into air, crashes into Santa Ynez home

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

A Santa Ynez house has been deemed uninhabitable after a vehicle sailed more than 100 feet into the air and crashed into the house, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Sagunto Road, according to the agency. A car flew 150 feet into the air and crashed into the house.

The cause is under investigation, according to the fire department. The driver of the car received moderate injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The house will remain red-tagged until it can be repaired, the fire department said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No one else was injured.

Additional information was not immediately available.