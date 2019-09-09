Oceano Dunes entrance getting a permanent lifeguard tower and bathroom upgrade

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California California State Parks is working on a new long-term plan for programs, facilities, campgrounds and off-highway vehicle activities at the Oceano Dunes, the largest and busiest campground in the state, and the only state park that allows off-road v Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California State Parks is working on a new long-term plan for programs, facilities, campgrounds and off-highway vehicle activities at the Oceano Dunes, the largest and busiest campground in the state, and the only state park that allows off-road v

The entrance to the Oceano Dunes in Grover Beach will have a new landmark in the coming years.

California State Parks is in the process of approving a project that would build a lifeguard tower on top of the existing bathroom facilities. The tower will reach a height of 23 feet.

According to Oceano Dunes District acting superintendent Kevin Pearce, the project is meant to help improve ocean safety at the Pismo State Park and Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.

“Currently, I transport portable lifeguard towers onto our beaches during the summer months for our staff to use,” Pearce wrote in an email to The Tribune. “(This tower) will provide an elevated platform for our staff to use during those non-summer months, providing unobstructed views of most or our shoreline.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There are currently no permanent lifeguard towers in that area of the beach.

The new tower will measure about 230 square feet and will be located on top of the existing restroom building near the Grand Avenue Entrance Kiosk, according to State Parks documents.

According to Pearce, the project will also include updates to those restrooms to make them more accessible as well as new doors and a new surrounding concrete walkway.

Pearce said the project is currently in the state Department of Finance approval stage.

“Optimistically, I’m looking at the project to break ground in early 2021,” he said, “with the tower to be open for the summer of 2021.”