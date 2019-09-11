What are those long pipes along Highway 101 in Santa Margarita? Here’s what’s happening

A look at the pipeline project near Hwy. 101 in Santa Margarita SoCalGas crews are replacing approximately 4,800 feet of natural gas pipeline on private property west of Highway 101 near Santa Margarita. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK SoCalGas crews are replacing approximately 4,800 feet of natural gas pipeline on private property west of Highway 101 near Santa Margarita.

If you’ve driven on Highway 101 past Santa Margarita this summer, you’ve likely seen construction taking place not far from the side of the road.

SoCalGas crews are replacing approximately 4,800 feet of natural gas pipeline on private property west of the highway, according to Patrice Clayton, a company spokeswoman.

“This construction work is part of SoCalGas’s Pipeline Safety Enhancement Plan to further enhance the safety of our pipeline system and the community,” Clayton said in an email.

The work began in July and is expected to wrap up by Oct. 30, Clayton said.

