Three Paso Robles residents killed in Monday head-on collision, CHP says

The three people who were killed in a head-on collision on Nacimiento Lake Drive in northwestern San Luis Obispo County have been identified, according to the CHP.

The collision occurred about 2:09 p.m. on Nacimiento Lake Drive east of San Marcos Road, in an area northwest of Paso Robles, according to a CHP news release.

Jeffrey A. McNerney, 51, of Paso Robles, was traveling eastbound in a 2015 Dodge Dart, “possibly under the influence of alcohol,” according to the release. He had one passenger in the car: 45-year-old Bobbi Jo Bainconnor, also of Paso Robles, the CHP said.

At the same time, John Kudla, 58, of Paso Robles was driving westbound in his 2001 Ford F-150, the CHP said. He also had one passenger: 59-year-old Denise A. Kudla, of Paso Robles, according to the CHP.

As the vehicles approached each other, the driver of the Dodge crossed the double yellow lines to pass another eastbound vehicle.

The Dodge and the Ford collided head-on in the westbound lane and came to rest on the north shoulder, the CHP said.

McNerney and Bainconnor were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. Denise Kudla was given CPR on-scene and transported via ambulance to a local trauma center, where she died from her injuries.

Kudla sustained lacerations and cuts and transported himself to the hospital for treatment, the CHP said.

The collision remains under investigation. The CHP asks any witnesses to contact Officer Newby at the Templeton CHP office by calling 805-434-1822.