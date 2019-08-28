Downed power lines block Highway 101 north of Paso Robles

What utility crews are doing to restore the power Power companies have a detailed plan for restoring power after storms. A first step is making sure power isn't flowing through downed lines. Restoration the kicks in based on established priorities. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Power companies have a detailed plan for restoring power after storms. A first step is making sure power isn't flowing through downed lines. Restoration the kicks in based on established priorities. Here's a look.

Power lines are reportedly down across both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Wellsona Road north of Paso Robles, according to CHP Officer Pat Seebart.

“A piece of heavy equipment reportedly hit the lines and brought them down,” Seebart said.

Southbound Highway 101 traffic is being diverted off the freeway at San Marcos Road and northbound Highway 101 traffic is stopped, Seebart said. PG&E is on scene and hopes to open the lanes shortly.

According to PG&E’s outage map, 380 people in the area are without power.

“Expect a detour!” the CHP said in a tweet.