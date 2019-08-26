C-130 aircraft crashes, catches fire at Santa Barbara Airport

This is what NTSB does when it investigates plane crashes and other accidents The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation.

A private C-130 aircraft that developed problems shortly after takeoff crashed late Sunday while attempting to make an emergency landing at the Santa Barbara Airport.

The crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. on the airport’s main runway, with the aircraft coming in from the west, according to Santa Barbara fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

The plane caught on fire after hitting the ground, and part of a wing broke off, de Ponce told Noozhawk.

Firefighters doused the plane with foam to knock down the flames.

Seven people were on board the aircraft, which had taken off from the Santa Maria Public Airport, but de Ponce said there were no injuries.

“They all walked away,” he said.

Shortly after the plane became airborne, the crew detected a problem, but the aircraft was unable to return to the airfield due to fog, de Ponce said.

At least one inbound commercial flight — United 5744 from Los Angeles — was rerouted minutes before landing, and headed back to Los Angeles International Airport, according to the FlightAware website.

The Santa Barbara Airport was shut down following the crash, de Ponce said, adding that it was unclear what impact the crash might have on commercial flights scheduled Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, all departing flights scheduled for the morning are either canceled or delayed, according to the airport’s website. All flights scheduled for a morning arrival are canceled. However, nearly all flights scheduled to depart or arrive after noon appear to be on time.

The aircraft appears to be an aerial oil-spill dispersant plane owned by International Air Response, which is based in Mesa, Ariz.

In addition to city firefighters, Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews also responded to the crash.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at tbolton@noozhawk.com.