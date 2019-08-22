Cal Fire rushed to save child stuck in Pismo storm drain — but it was a false alarm

Watch as firefighters confirm a child was not stuck in a storm drain at Spyglass Park Firefighters use a telescoping search camera to search a storm drain that runs underneath Spyglass Park near the playground on Thursday after a child was reported stuck in the drain. Firefighters deemed the report a false alarm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters use a telescoping search camera to search a storm drain that runs underneath Spyglass Park near the playground on Thursday after a child was reported stuck in the drain. Firefighters deemed the report a false alarm.

Reports of a child possibly stuck in a storm drain in Spyglass Park in Shell Beach on Thursday turned out to be a false alarm, Cal Fire said.

Responders first received reports at about 11:10 a.m., according to the county’s PulsePoint emergency response app. Both the regional rescue team and Cal Fire responded to the area, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.

Firefighters used a search camera to check the storm drain and see if they could locate a child.

“They were able to see daylight through both sides of the storm drain and conclude there was no one stuck in the drain,” Orozco said. “We’re going to go ahead and consider this a false alarm.”

