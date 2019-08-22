Local

Cal Fire rushed to save child stuck in Pismo storm drain — but it was a false alarm

Watch as firefighters confirm a child was not stuck in a storm drain at Spyglass Park

Firefighters use a telescoping search camera to search a storm drain that runs underneath Spyglass Park near the playground on Thursday after a child was reported stuck in the drain. Firefighters deemed the report a false alarm. By
Up Next
Firefighters use a telescoping search camera to search a storm drain that runs underneath Spyglass Park near the playground on Thursday after a child was reported stuck in the drain. Firefighters deemed the report a false alarm. By

Reports of a child possibly stuck in a storm drain in Spyglass Park in Shell Beach on Thursday turned out to be a false alarm, Cal Fire said.

Responders first received reports at about 11:10 a.m., according to the county’s PulsePoint emergency response app. Both the regional rescue team and Cal Fire responded to the area, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.

Firefighters used a search camera to check the storm drain and see if they could locate a child.

“They were able to see daylight through both sides of the storm drain and conclude there was no one stuck in the drain,” Orozco said. “We’re going to go ahead and consider this a false alarm.”

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Gabby Ferreira
Gabby Ferreira
Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.
  Comments  