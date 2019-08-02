Camel takes a stroll on the beach in Morro Bay

What’s a camel doing on the beach in Morro Bay? Visitors were surprised by the sight of a camel strolling on the beach in Morro Bay on Aug. 1, 2019. Izaboo is one of three camels and other exotic animals that Annie Woods keeps at Woods Hollow Farm in Atascadero. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Visitors were surprised by the sight of a camel strolling on the beach in Morro Bay on Aug. 1, 2019. Izaboo is one of three camels and other exotic animals that Annie Woods keeps at Woods Hollow Farm in Atascadero.

Visitors to the Strand in Morro Bay were surprised Thursday by a sight you certainly don’t see every day: a camel taking a stroll on the beach.

Owner Annie Woods and friends from Woods Hollow Farm in Atascadero brought Izaboo over the hill for her first-ever visit to the shore, photographer Danna Dykstra Coy said.

The camel seemed to enjoy the attention in between trotting around and lying down for a rest on the sand as any first-time beach-goer, of course, should do.

Izaboo is one of three Dromedary camels that live at Woods Hollow Farm along with other exotic animals, German shorthair pointer dogs and farmyard birds for sale, as well as various rescue pets.

Visit www.woodshollowfarm.com for more information about the farm.